No bad blood between Cardi B and Taylor Swift! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who snagged the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress’ three-week hold over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s filled with nothing but love for the country-turned-pop singer.

“Taylor is so, so, cool and I've been like a genuine fan of hers for a while,” the 24-year-old performer shared with Us at the Airbnb Presents True York event on Tuesday, September 26.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Airbnb

And it seems the feeling is mutual. Swift sent the up-and-coming hip hop artist a colorful bouquet of flowers to congratulate the rising star on becoming the first female rapper to reach the top spot without other billed acts in nearly two decades.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶” she captioned the thoughtful moment.

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Of the sweet gesture, the Bronx native told Us: “I have a ton of love for Taylor and the fact that she sent me those flowers was so cool. They was pretty too!”

She continued: “Taylor call me!! I would love to collab with her!”

Swift is not the only performer to embrace the young star. Both Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott have also shown Cardi B love on Twitter.

"Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it @iamcardib," Minaj wrote on Tuesday.

Elliott echoed the “Anaconda” rapper’s sentiments, tweeting: ”Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge...May u have continued blessings."

Of the heavy-hitting artists who acknowledged her milestone moment, Cardi B told Us, “I was so nervous these female rappers weren't going to accept me, like I look up to them, to Nicki, to Remy, Missy Elliott, she was the first album I bought! And they really be fu--ing with the kid.”

The star, who compared her success to winning “the presidential election” is adjusting to her new lifestyle of fame and fortune, but continues to put her family first.

“I wish I could buy my mom a big house, but she is really pissing me off,” the star told Us jokingly. “I keep telling her to move and to buy a house, but she is really stuck in the Bronx, but I'm like move! I want to buy you something! Let me buy you something quick before I go broke! She likes where she's at, her house is real nice up there.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.