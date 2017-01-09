Shout-out for Summer. Casey Affleck thanked his estranged wife, Summer Phoenix, while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, on Sunday, January 8. Watch his speech in the video above!

Affleck, 41, and Phoenix, 38, announced their split after 10 years of marriage in March 2016. The exes are parents of sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 8. (The actress is the youngest sister of Joaquin and the late River Phoenix.)



"Despite how I might think that I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much,” Affleck said at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

"And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you," he continued. "And lastly, I'll say I remember years ago when Denzel Washington was on stage and got up here and he said, 'God is love.' And well, I agree. Thank you, Denzel."



Affleck was recognized for his work in the drama Manchester by the Sea, which was produced by his childhood pal and fellow Boston native Matt Damon. The Kenneth Lonergan-directed film centers on a janitor named Lee Chandler (Affleck) who is asked to be the caretaker of his teenage nephew when the boy's father dies.

Affleck was joined by his big brother, Ben Affleck, at the big event on Sunday. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner, 44, told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes that the siblings are the first brothers to win Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

"He's doing great, and handling it really well," Ben told ET of Casey's recent accolades. "It's a lot of pressure, rather, and a lot of stress, but you know, he's got a very solid constitution and a good head on his shoulders. You know, he's a grown man, so he's dealing with it well."

