This calls for a celebratory glass of milk! Chad Johnson's first stint on Bachelor in Paradise didn't exactly go as planned, but the Bachelorette season 12 villain tells Us Weekly that he is returning for another try.



ABC has yet to release an official cast list for the Bachelor spinoff show's fourth season, but the luxury real estate agent and lunchmeat enthusiast confirms that he will indeed take part in the series this summer to again look for love.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

As for which lovely ladies he hopes to see join him, Johnson tells Us, "Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person."

It's unlikely that his second stint could possibly be as wild as his first. On last summer's season 3, he immediately hit it off with Lace Morris, and the pair hooked up before he was given the boot for his overly aggressive behavior.

Johnson similarly stirred up controversy on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. His eyebrow-raising actions included punching a metal door and threatening to track down foe Jordan Rodgers after the show.

While there is no word from the network on who else might be aiming to find a special someone on Paradise, there appear to be plenty of likely candidates on Nick Viall's current season, including villain Corinne Olympios, who — unless she lands Viall's final rose — would seemingly be a perfect fit for the beach-based series.

Tell Us: Who else do you want to see on Bachelor in Paradise season 4?

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise season 4.