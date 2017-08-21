Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery dives into the unsolved mystery of a bright 24-year-old Washington, D.C. intern and her ties to Congressman Gary Condit. Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek at the three-hour TLC special.

In May 2001, Chandra Levy left her D.C. apartment and mysteriously vanished. The police investigation soon revealed that she was having an affair with the married congressman, who was 28 years her senior.

In the preview, Ronald Monroe, former assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, recalls the police found Levy’s answering machine. "Next, we recovered her answering machine, and it contained the normal messages, mostly from her parents,” he said.



However, there were two mysterious messages from a man trying to get in contact with Levy. "The caller doesn’t reveal himself by name, but the voice is unmistakable,” says Dylan Howard, chief content officer of American Media Inc., which owns Us Weekly. "It’s congressman, Gary Condit.”

Monroe adds that, at first, Condit downplayed his relationship with Levy. "It was a little bit unusual to us,” he says. "He had indicated he barely knew her. He just knew her in passing.”

A little more than a year after her disappearance, Levy's remains were found in the city’s Rock Creek Park, and her death was officially declared a homicide. However, no murder weapon was recovered, and no eyewitnesses ever came forward.

By 2010, the case took and turn and had a new suspect: Ingmar Guandique. Two women testified that they were assaulted by Guandique while jogging in Rock Creek Park. Guandique’s fellow inmate Armando Morales also testified that he had confessed to killing Levy while trying to rob her. Guandique was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 60 years in prison. The charges were dropped a few years later when it was discovered that the prosecutors failed to disclose that Morales was an unreliable informant, so the mystery remains unsolved.

Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery premieres on TLC Monday, September 4, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also debut early on ID GO beginning Sunday, August 27.

