Err, she tried! Chelsea Handler was forced to say nice things about famous people in the new comedy series Talk Show the Game Show, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek. Watch the video above!

Handler, 42, who usually doesn't have a filter, tried her best to play by the rules. She dropped a few (somewhat pleasant!) words about each star that comedian-host Guy Branum presented to her.

Handler was quick to compliment Taylor Swift as a "tall" and "lean singer," but couldn't bring herself to talk about political commentator Ann Coulter or Jeremy Piven.

"I can't," she said of the Entourage alum, 51.

"Come on! Try something! His plugs look expensive," Branum, 41, said.

Handler quipped: "I know too many things. I don't know if he has plugs. Those are the least of his worries, by the way."

Handler even took a stab at her ex 50 Cent, Charlie Sheen and Mel Gibson. To find out what she said, watch the preview!

Talk Show the Game Show airs Wednesdays on truTV at 10 p.m. ET.



