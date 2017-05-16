

This is more surprising than when Jay gets to drive. Jesse Lee Soffer revealed to Us Weekly that his character, Halstead, might try to win Lindsay (Sophia Bush) back in Chicago P.D.’s season 4 finale — and in a big way. Watch him spill in the video above!



“Halstead is thinking about asking her to marry him,” Soffer, 33, exclusively told Us at NBC’s Upfront in NYC on Monday, May 15.

Halstead and Lindsay’s relationship has been bumpy as of late. The hunky cop moved out of their apartment after revealing that he was once married, and Voight (Jason Beghe) split up the partners at work.

That’s not all for the Intelligence Unit, though. Soffer says that the the final episode of the season is “a mess” and jam-packed with other surprises.

“There's a couple huge cliffhangers,” he teased to Us. “Lindsay's character gets into a lot of trouble. She goes too far in the interrogation room. We have to wait and see if she still has her job [and] if she can stay in the unit. Boyd is going to try and take care of business and come to the rescue.”

When Chicago P.D. returns in the fall (it was just picked up for a fifth season) someone new will be running the show. Creator Matt Olmstead is leaving and is being replaced with Law & Order: SVU’s executive producer Rick Eid.

“It's going to be a very different season,” Beghe, 57, said on Monday. “We have a new showrunner, new writers, they are still hiring them. Then we will start creating ideas. It's too early to tell [what will happen next].”

The Chicago P.D. finale airs Wednesday, May 17, on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. Watch a sneak peek here.



