No microwavables here! Four former Chopped: Junior champs will compete to see who will advance to the $25,000 grand finale in the five-part tournament.

According to Food Network, talented kiddos Aziza, Caroline, Henry and Isabella will be forced to work with “an infamous Chopped ingredient” that appears in the appetizer basket in Tuesday’s upcoming June 6 episode.

While the ingredient remains a mystery until the episode airs, the network hinted that steak could then be a “gift or challenge for the kids who make it to the entree round.”

The last round will feature the foodies making dessert out of a tangy fruit and deep-fried treat.

On hand to judge will be Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy and Marcus Samuelsson!

Catch Chopped: Junior Champions on the Food Network on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

