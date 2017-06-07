The biggest names in country are ready to take the stage! The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7. Here’s everything you need to know about star-studded event, including how to watch, who’s performing and which stars are up for the most wins.

What time do the CMT Music Awards start?

The fan-voted awards show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Is there a pre-show for the CMT Music Awards?

For the first time in its history, the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. The pre-show will be hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cooke.

Who is the host of the CMT Music Awards?

Nashville’s Charles Esten will host the ceremony. “I’m thrilled and honored to get to host this great event,” Esten, 51, said in a statement. “Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much. That connection is why our show, Nashville, now has a perfect home on the network.”



Who’s nominated for CMT Music Awards?

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett lead the pack with four nominations each — and will each compete for the night’s biggest award: video of the year. Carrie Underwood follows closely behind with three nods. The powerhouse performer currently has the most CMT Award wins with 15 trophies to her name.

Who’s performing at the CMT Music Awards?

Some of country music's biggest solo stars, including Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will perform throughout the night. There will also be collaborative sets from Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum, as well as the Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line.

Jason Aldean, Charles Kelly, Darius Rucker and more will also take part in a special tribute to the late Gregg Allman, who died on May 27.

Who’s presenting at the CMT Music Awards?

Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Clare Bowen, Danny Masterson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, and Rachel Bilson will be some of the celebs giving out awards throughout the night.

The CMT Music Awards air live on CMT at 8 p.m. ET.

