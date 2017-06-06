No need to panic, y'all! Connie Britton revealed on Tuesday, June 6, that she's more than open to doing a Friday Night Lights revival. Last month, Britton's former costar and TV husband, Kyle Chandler, exclusively told Us Weekly that the actress "refuses" to reprise her role.

"Connie Britton is the hold-out. She won’t," the Bloodline actor, 51, told Us at the season 3 premiere of his Netflix show on May 24. "So, I’m not going to do it without her."

Britton, 50, is now responding to his remarks. "Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it's because of me that we're not doing a reunion. I thought all this time it was because of him," she said on the Today show Tuesday. "My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion — I love Kyle, I love the show. I'm just saying, I don't want to be the hold out here."

With that, the Nashville alum left the ball in Chandler's court. "Back to you, Kyle!" she quipped.

Britton and Chandler starred as Tami and Eric Taylor on the football drama, which ran for five seasons. The beloved characters (favorite onscreen couple, anyone?) walked off the field for the final time on February 9, 2011.

