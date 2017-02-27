The honeymoon is heating up! Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo can't stop getting affectionate on Counting On's Monday, February 27, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip show Duggar and Vuolo — who tied the knot on last week's episode — enjoying their honeymoon in Australia, where they took a cooking class.

"Being newlyweds, I think we're both looking forward to cooking together," Duggar tells the camera. "That's something that we'll be doing from here on out."

Vuolo gets reprimanded for not knowing how to flip the prawns, and he tells the camera, "I am not very experienced at all with cooking seafood … especially on a grill. I don't think I've ever done it."

TLC

When the cooking instructor asks him what he's most excited about to cook during the class, Vuolo misunderstands and thinks the teacher is asking what he's most looking forward to about being married. "It's like, 'I'll tell you what I'm excited about most in marriage,'" Vuolo says with a laugh. When the teacher says she was referring to the food, Vuolo replies, "Oh, right — back down to the food." And Duggar says, "Well. Uh, yes. I think all of it."

Vuolo tells the camera, "Watching Jinger cook, she's beautiful, and so it was getting a little hot in the kitchen. … I think [the chef] Bec was uncomfortable with a couple of newlyweds in her kitchen, but we were there for a nice romantic time. Must be the crustaceans and the garlic — natural aphrodisiac."

Jinger quips, "It's not like we just got married or anything."

Watch the clip above. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



Delete

Edit

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!