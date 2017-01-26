Dakota Johnson wants to leave the whips and handcuffs locked up in the red room. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the actress, 27, says she's eager to put the kinky sex scenes from the Fifty Shades trilogy in the past. “It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff," she says. "And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on.”

In 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey, based on the erotic bestseller by E.L. James, Johnson starred as Anastasia Steele, a college student who engaged in an intense sexual relationship with mysterious businessman Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. The actors reprise their roles in the sequels that were filmed simultaneously: Fifty Shades Darker, due in theaters February 10, and Fifty Shades Freed, expected to be released in 2018.



Johnson — the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson —admits there may come a day when she regrets doing the movies. “It comes in waves. But this project is not going to be my swan song," she continues. "It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it. And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”



Universal Pictures

She also reveals to the mag that Mom and Dad still haven't watched. “It’s too uncomfortable for them," she says. "It’s one thing if a film has one sex scene in it, but with this, a large part of the premise is the arc of their sexual relationship, and I think that’s a little inappropriate for my family to watch."

Griffith agrees. In a 2016 interview with E!, she admitted, "I just can't quite bring myself to watch the love scenes."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



