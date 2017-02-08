Pay attention, puh-leez: Two sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that Teresa Giudice’s former rival Danielle Staub will rejoin Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the upcoming eighth season. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!



When Us asked executive producer Andy Cohen on January 17 about the polarizing star’s return, he would only acknowledge there are “discussions.” (A rep for Bravo did not respond to a request for comment.)



The controversial Staub, 54, is best known for clashing with then-costars Giudice, 44 — whose infamous table flip in season 1 was aimed at Staub — Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita's daughter, Ashley Holmes, who once ripped out Staub's hair extensions.

Courtesy of Guidice/Instagram

"I think it's time for me to move on and upward," Staub told Us in September 2010 about her decision to leave after season 2. "I don't see any interest for me to be attacked like that."



In the seven years since she exited the show, the Edgewater, New Jersey, resident released an autobiography, The Naked Truth, and appeared on the VH1 series Famous Food. The mother of two, whose dating life was featured on the show, has found love with 65-year-old businessman Marty Caffrey.

She has also mended fences with Giudice (who was released from prison in 2015 after serving nearly a year behind bars for fraud). The two women took a yoga class together in October and posted pictures on social media. "We reconnected and it has been so natural and great,” Staub told Us at the time of their hangout session. “Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families.”

