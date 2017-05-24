Almost a home run! David Ross and his Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, couldn't be happier with taking second place during the season 24 finale on Tuesday, May 23.

"I’m shocked and thankful. I felt like I was a winner when they announced I was going to the finals," the former baseball player, 40, told Us Weekly following the live show. "This week we’ve just enjoyed each other and had fun. I came out here with zero expectations."

ABC/Adam Rose

As previously reported, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater won the Mirrorball trophy while Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy landed in third.

"I think the best dancer won, I think the person who improved the most," Ross added to Us. "I’m so thankful for the friendship I’ve created with Lindsay, and all the contestants. This show has been amazing. The people that work for the show are amazing. I can’t say thank you enough."

Like Ross, Arnold, 23, was a bit taken aback with their runner-up status. "I'm super proud of this season. When we heard that we were not the third place couple, I’m not going to lie — I don’t want to say shocked, because it doesn’t surprise me that people love this guy — but it was a little bit shocking," she told Us. "It was very cool and special."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!