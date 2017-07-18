Dean Unglert is getting another shot at love! The 25-year-old season 13 Bachelorette cast-off, who bared his family drama for all the world to see during Rachel Lindsay’s hometown dates episode, will be featured on season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise.

ABC confirmed the news on Tuesday, July 18, after Lindsay, 31, sent Unglert home during the Monday, July 17, episode.

“We are excited to announce that @dean_unglert's journey to find love will continue in Paradise! #BachelorInParadise,” the show tweeted.

Unglert captured Bachelor Nation hearts after he confronted his absentee dad during his hometown date which he warned Lindsay would be “horrible” and “terrifying.”

"I guess my biggest gripe with everything is when mom passed away. I was a 15-year-old in my most vulnerable state in my life, and my father, my brothers, my sister, like, none of us came together and came in like a moment of solidarity and said, 'Hey, like, this sucks for all of us.' Like, 'Let's be with each other, and, like, let's build off of this,’” Unglert revealed during the heartbreaking episode. “There was never that moment. I’m worried that my family's put on this front that we all are a big traditional happy family because at the end, everything isn't fine and cool."

Bachelor alums were quick to support Unglert. Evan Bass tweeted: "I'm experiencing so many emotions watching Dean — I just wanna give him a hug. As a father, I feel compassion for Deans Dad. As a son I feel so much heartbreak for Dean. This was amazingly powerful. Family is hard. Dean grew up 10 years in 1 week."

While BIP fan-favorite Sarah Herron added on Twitter: “Don't worry Dean, vulnerability on national television leads to great things. Trust me 😉 #TheBachelorette.”

The final three finalists on season 13 of Bachelorette are Eric, Peter and Bryan.

Tell Us: Are you excited for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise?

