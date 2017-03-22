Time for a check-in. Diane Sawyer will interview Caitlyn Jenner again two years after she spoke with the former Olympian about her decision to transition.

ABC announced in a Wednesday, March 22, press release that the news anchor, 71, will sit down with Jenner, 67, for an exclusive one-on-one set to air on the Friday, April 21, special edition of 20/20.

The I Am Cait alum — who is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life — spoke with Sawyer in April 2015 before she introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn on the cover of Vanity Fair that following June.

Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair

In the two-hour special, Caitlyn (then still known by the name she was given at birth, “Bruce”) opened up for the first time in a highly anticipated interview about her transgender identity.

“I'm not stuck in anybody's body. I'm just who I am as a human being,” she told Sawyer. “… For all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

According to ABC’s press release, the motivational speaker “expressed an interest” in chatting with Sawyer again to talk about “the reality of life after the interview.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Since sharing her story, Jenner has embraced her role as an LGBTQ activist. Though she is a staunch Republican and vocally supported President Donald Trump, Jenner criticized the real estate tycoon’s decision to revoke federal guidelines protecting transgender students in public schools. “Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community,” Jenner tweeted. “Call me.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, the athlete-turned-TV personality urged trans youth to remain hopeful. “I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you _ are _ winning,” she wrote. “You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we'll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support.”

