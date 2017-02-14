Just thinking about this will break your heart. Following the Tuesday, February 7, episode of This Is Us, fans are beginning to suspect that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) may have been gone when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) passes away.



In the most recent episode, Rebecca was actively pursuing a music career while her three children, Kate, Randall and Kevin, were in their teens. When the band leader, Ben (Sam Trammell), told her about the opportunity to go on tour, Rebecca hesitated, explaining she has to discuss it with Jack. Ben snapped back, “If he really loves you …”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Fortunately, Rebecca staunchly defended how much Jack loves her to Ben, chastising him for even thinking her husband doesn’t love her. And Jack continued his reign of best husband ever, whisking Rebecca off to their first apartment for a beautifully romantic night as soon as she gets home from performing.



However, amongst the twinkly lights and after passionate shower sex, Rebecca didn’t waste any time telling Jack about the opportunity to go on tour and her desire to do it.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca’s self-motivated move has some fans thinking Jack will pass away while Rebecca is on tour. Viewers have already deduced that Jack dies before the kids turn 24, as it was revealed that 36-year-old Kevin (Justin Hartley) was with his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), when Jack passed away, and they’ve been apart for 12 years.



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

