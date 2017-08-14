We're not worthy! Timbaland allegedly confirmed longstanding rumors that exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake collaborated on a new song together, according to the hosts behind the Pop University podcast.

Self-proclaimed "professors of pop" Maddie Lazer and Hannah Rowston attended a recent taping of Boy Band, the ABC singing competition on which Timbaland, 45, serves as an architect alongside Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and the Spice Girls' Emma Bunton. During a commercial break, the duo approached the judges' desk and tried to get Timbaland's attention to ask about "Justney."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox TV Distribution; Denise Truscello/WireImage; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

At first, the music producer thought Lazer and Rowston were shouting "Justin," and he responded, "It's coming! New music, 2018," seemingly referring to Timberlake's upcoming fifth studio album. The podcast hosts then repeated, "No, no. Justney, Justney!"

Once Timbaland finally realized what they were saying, Lazer and Rowston said his eyes widened. To further clarify, they shouted, "Justin and Britney and you," to which Timbaland reportedly replied, "Yes, it's coming. It's coming."

The hitmaker first sparked collaboration rumors in April when he liked several photos of Spears, 35, and Timberlake, 36, on Instagram shortly after hitting the recording studio with the "Mirrors" crooner and fellow producers Pharrell Williams, Danja and Chad Hugo. Around the same time, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Timberlake's mother, Lynn Harless, began following Spears and several of the pop princess' family members on Instagram, in addition to liking throwback photos of the former couple, who dated from 1999 to 2002.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

The pop stars were totally cool with the idea of working on a new track together, too. After the "Toxic" songstress revealed last summer that she'd love to collaborate with Timberlake, he graciously accepted the offer. "Sure! Absolutely, absolutely," he told E! News. "I'm accessible. Give us a call!"



Timberlake and Timbaland have worked together on several tracks in the past, including 2002's "Cry Me a River," which featured a Spears look-alike in the music video.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.