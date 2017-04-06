Looks like they had the time of their lives! The stars of ABC's Dirty Dancing remake, including Abigail Breslin, Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing, took to Instagram Wednesday, April 5, to share new photos of the TV movie, which premieres Wednesday, May 24.

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Breslin, 20, who assumes Jennifer Grey's role as Baby, posted two images of her and costar Colt Prattes shimmying in the dark. "casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does," the Scream Queens star captioned one pic. Hyland, 26, shared an image of herself as Baby's obnoxious older sister, Lisa.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

For the few who haven't seen the classic 1987 film, Dirty Dancing tells the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman, who, while vacationing with her family at a resort in the Catskills catering to Jewish families, falls for dance instructor Johnny, played by the late Patrick Swayze. (Prattes takes over the role in the remake.) Her wealthy family disapproves of the romance.



FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Messing, 48, who stars as Baby's mom, tells Us her role will be meatier in this version. "She was very underdeveloped in the original and now you learn a lot more about her." The CoolSculpting spokesperson says viewers will also get a glimpse of the the main characters' future. "You learn about what happens to Baby and Johnny after the movie ends, which was kind of the most exciting part of it for me, like, 'Oh my God, you're kidding. We're gonna find out?'" she says.

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! 📸Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Fans of the original won't be disappointed, she insists. "Every song that you love from the soundtrack, it's there. All the big dance numbers are there. The whole feeling of the world, of being in the Catskills, the costumes, the look of it — that's all, I think, really well contained from the original."

ABC

Dirty Dancing airs on ABC, Wednesday, May 24.

