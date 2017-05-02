Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images

It’s a new era, y’all! Disney is reviving The Mickey Mouse Club as a Facebook show. According to CNBC, the network is creating a new series called Club Mickey Mouse, which will stream exclusively on the social media network.

Josh Mattison, vice president of digital ad sales for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, told CNBC that the “beauty” of the new series is that Disney won’t be bound to one format, but to a length of time that consumers are interested in enjoying.

The original series premiered on ABC in 1955 and made Annette Funicello a household name. A revival was introduced in 1977, but it was the 1989 revival, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, that is responsible for the careers of mega stars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera and JC Chasez.

The cast of Club Mickey Mouse has yet to be announced, but according to CNBC, Disney will “draw from Maker Studios, its in-house multichannel network and talent company.”

Tell Us: Are you excited for the revival?

