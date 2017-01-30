Friendship goals! Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin livened up the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards with some much-needed levity. The country star, 71, delivered a hilarious introduction for her 9 to 5 costar’s SAG Life Achievement Award (watch it above!), and then Tomlin, 77, followed it up with an amazing acceptance speech.



Parton kicked off her monologue with a few jokes about her world-famous assets. “I almost didn’t get in. They were holding me backstage, kept wanting to see my IDs. At least I think that’s what he asked to see. It was something with IDs, maybe double D’s,” she quipped. “Well, I’m glad to get that off my chest.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And she didn’t stop there! “I might say Lily is getting an award for something I've spent my whole life trying to avoid, a SAG award. I see something sagging, I'm calling Dr. Markowitz, to get that nipped, tucked, and stuffed right away.”

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

The “Jolene” singer went on to explain that their other 9 to 5 costar, Jane Fonda, was slated to join her for the intro, but she got sick at the last minute. “We have become a trio. People have been talking for years, saying we should do a sequel to 9 to 5. I think they are right,” she teased. “We better get after it or will have to call it ‘Ninety-five.’ I don't know if that's going to happen, but I'm happy they have a hit show [Netflix's Grace and Frankie].”

Parton segued into a montage of Tomlin’s most famous work over the past 40-plus years — including All of Me, Flirting With Disaster and I Heart Huckabees — before the Nashville actress took the stage to reminisce about the start of her storied career. (Watch her speech above.) “When I recall my youth, I can't even point to a time where I showed promise to be anything but trouble. When I was a senior in high school, my counselor called me into his office to tell me they were thinking of holding back my diploma,” she said. “Turned out I'd been a student for four years but, I had been absent one. Cumulatively I'd been absent one year. I would literally stay out, 12, 13 days in a row if my hair didn't turn out right. Those of you from that era know what I mean because hair was really important. But, somehow, I learned to turn my flaws into spiritual lessons.”



She also offered some of her best advice for aspiring actors. “Along with telling them to wear sunscreen, I suggest a few other things I think you may find helpful. Don't leave your house when you're drunk. If you're already out, you must learn to tell when you've had too much to drink. Listen to your friends. When they stop talking to you and start talking about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse?’ Don't be anxious when you miss an opportunity. Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed,” she joked. “Mind what [Henry David] Thoreau said, ‘Beware of any enterprise that requires new clothing.’ Doesn't that ring sort of true tonight to a few of you? It does to me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



