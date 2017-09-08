The past is staying in the past. Dorit Kemsley revealed that her husband, PK, will be less involved in the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following a dramatic incident that unfolded last season with costar Erika Girardi.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

“I know he had a rough season. I think he took it well, he’s a big boy,” Kemsley, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at Bella Magazine’s NYFW kickoff party on Wednesday, August 6, at The Attic Rooftop. “This season, I think that PK took a step back. He took a back seat and kept it simple.”

As previously reported, last season PK alleged that he caught a glimpse of Girardi, 46, while she wasn’t wearing underwear. On the season 7 reunion episode in April, the singer accused PK of saying he “quite like[d] the view,” although he denied having said so. “It’s very frustrating when you’re accused of something you didn’t do,” he fired back at the time.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Despite the war of words, Kemsley is standing by her husband. “The thing is, he and I always support each other,” she continued telling Us. “We’re partners in this life together. We roam through life together and we will be there for each other."

Although Kemsley played coy when asked if PK and Erika have made peace, she did tease what else fans can look forward to seeing on the upcoming season. “It had been five years since I put out a swim line and now the ideas are pouring out of me,” the fashion designer shared. “But you’ll see me trying to balance that with being a mom. It wasn’t easy for me to do as a career woman because I wasn’t a mother when I was doing my career before and I think I can do it.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.