Doug the Pug Channels His Inner Nerd for 'Big Bang Theory' Parody

It all started with a big … pug? After spoofing Stranger Things last year and Beauty and the Beast in March, Doug the Pug is back with a new parody, this time of The Big Bang Theory.



The Big Pug Theory is a special one, though, because Doug — who has more than 5 million Facebook fans and 2.5 million Instagram followers — actually had a chance to visit and film at the show's Warner Bros. set. He also met some of the cast members, including Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Set to the CBS series' theme song — courtesy of the Barenaked Ladies — Doug's parody shows him in costume as each of the different characters. As Sheldon (Parsons), he wears a Green Lantern T-shirt; as Penny (Cuoco), he rocks a pretty pink dress; as Leonard (Johnny Galecki), he sports a tan jacket, glasses and a red T-shirt; and as Howard (Helberg), he dons a red turtleneck under an unbuttoned red checkered oxford.

"Doug had the amazing opportunity to film on the real set of The Big Bang Theory thanks to our friends at Warner Bros. Entertainment!" Doug's owner, Leslie Mosier, wrote on Facebook, where the video has racked up more than 3 million views since it was posted on April 9.

Parsons even posted a photo of himself with Doug and Bialik to his Instagram page. "Me and @missmayim with the fantastic @itsdougthepub," he captioned the fun shot.

