Take it easy on our hearts! Shawn Mendes took fans by surprise when his pal Ed Sheeran joined him on stage during his sold-out Barclays Center concert in Brooklyn on Wednesday, August 16.

The 19-year-old singer was belting out his hit “Mercy” toward the end of his set when the “Shape of You” singer, 26, walked on stage with his acoustic guitar to a roar of screams.

Sheeran jammed out alongside the Toronto native as they harmonized on the rest of the track.

“That was as crazy for me as it was for you guys,” Mendes assured fans after the “Thinking Out Loud” singer exited stage right.

The “Stitches” singer has been a fan of Sheeran’s for years now, in particular the way he connects to people through his songwriting.

“Ed Sheeran takes personal experiences and makes people want to listen and want to know,” Mendes told Notion magazine in 2016. “He finds the words to describe things in the best way he can. … It’s easy for artists to write about relatable topics but it’s hard for them to write about themselves and make people love them.”

Earlier in the night, the young heartthrob belted out a portion of the British star’s song “Castle on the Hill” while sitting at a piano in the middle of the arena under a giant moon.

Meanwhile, Mendes’ career continues to flourish as he just scored his second No. 1 single with “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” off his sophomore album Illuminate.

The “Stitches” crooner is currently on the North American leg of his Illuminate world tour and just announced the launch of his fragrance, Shawn Mendes Signature.

He’s also gearing up to perform at the upcoming 2017 MTV Video Music Awards where he is nominated in the Best Pop Video category for “Treat You Better.”



