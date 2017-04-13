Emily Warren has her hands full. She’s getting ready to tour with the Chainsmokers this summer and releasing solo material sooner than you think. Between writing hit songs like “Don’t Let Me Down” and adding her vocals to “Phone Down,” the 24-year-old musician shared 25 things you might not know about her exclusively with Us Weekly.

Courtesy Emily Warren

1. I wrote on six of the Chainsmokers' songs, and I'll be performing three every night on tour with them this summer.

2. I performed on SNL and Jimmy Kimmel without having released my own content … yet!

3. Almost every song I write has the word "darling" in it.

4. I'm almost 6 feet tall — and I still wear heels.

5. I have three brothers, and one of them is my twin.

6. I wrote on Noah Cyrus' new single "Stay Together."

7. I’m obsessed with ceiling fans.

8. I've been living out of a suitcase for three years.

9. I apparently say the word "sick" a lot.

10. Andrew Taggart, Scott Harris and I wrote "Don't Let Me Down," by the Chainsmokers, about getting lost at Coachella.



11. <--- is the luckiest number. I make a wish at 11:11 every day, and it ALWAYS COMES TRUE!!!

12. I WILL go to outer space before I die.

13. The first CD I ever bought was John Mayer's Room for Squares.

14. My favorite band is Arctic Monkeys.

15. Sometimes I'll speak in accents when I'm drunk. I think I'm pretty convincing!

😭😭😭 actually stunned. DLMD is 4x platinum!!!!! @rxsongs u r my lifeblood. thx for treating me like a princess 👸🏻🍩 and TY to everyone involved 4 making my DREAMZ COME TRU @pizza_rhea @zgurka ❤❤❤ A post shared by Emily Warren (@emilywarrennnn) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

16. I can play the harp.

17. My high school crush was Zac Efron, and one time I touched his hair at a movie premiere.

18. Both of my parents are lawyers.

19. The faculty tried to suspend me in middle school, and I talked them out of it #convincing (see No. 18).

20. I had a band in high school called Emily Warren & the Betters.

21. Halloween is my favorite holiday. One of my favorite costumes was when I dressed as Amy Winehouse, complete with a wig, and I drew on all of her tattoos.

22. The best meal I've EVER had was the pear ravioli at Coquinarius in Florence, Italy.

23. Warren is my middle name.

24. The first show I ever played was at the 55 Bar Jazz Club in New York City.

25. I spent months writing with Sean Paul, and I tried to get into some emotional topics, but he wanted to write about parties and girls. So that's what we did!



