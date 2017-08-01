She’s back! Emma Roberts is officially returning to the American Horror Story franchise for the upcoming Cult season.

Creator Ryan Murphy confirmed the news with an Instagram photo on Tuesday, August 1, in which the 26-year-old actress is holding up a knife with a very sinister smile.

“Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action,” Murphy captioned the pic.

So far, there are no details on which character she’ll be playing, or how many episodes she’ll appear in.

Roberts also shared the behind-the-scenes photo, writing, “I've joined #ahscult will you?”

The Scream Queens actress previously starred in season 3, Coven, and season 4, Freak Show, during which she played Madison and Maggie, respectively.

The latest installment of the anthology series also stars Roberts’ real-life boyfriend Evan Peters, as well as other franchise favorites like Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham. The cast also includes newbies Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Alison Pill and the most recent addition, Lena Dunham.



The 11-episode installment will be set in Michigan and be based around the 2016 presidential election.

“I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Murphy said on Watch What Happens Live! in February.

AHS: Cult premieres on FX on September 5.



