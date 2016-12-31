



That voice! Disney has released a snippet of Emma Watson singing “Something There” from the upcoming live-action film Beauty and the Beast.

The official Facebook page for the Bill Condon-directed film posted the 30-second clip on Friday, December 30. The track is the only song that features both Belle (Watson) and the Beast, played by Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens.



Watson, 26, opened up about singing for the role during an interview with Total Film magazine in March 2015.



“I sing, so that’s really unexpected. I’ve never had to do that for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different like that,” she said at the time, via The Telegraph. "It gives me a different challenge, really. That’s terrifying in and of itself!”

The Harry Potter actress previously talked about her singing lessons in a Facebook post. “It was such a big part of my growing up, it almost feels surreal that I'll get to dance to 'Be Our Guest' and sing 'Something There,’” she wrote last year. "My six year old self is on the ceiling - heart bursting. Time to start some singing lessons. I can't wait for you to see it. Emma xx.”

Beauty and the Beast also stars Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Luke Evans (Gaston), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts) and Josh Gad (Le Fou).

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, 2017.

Listen to Watson’s impressive vocals in the video above!

