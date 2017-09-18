Well, that's one way to say congrats! Alexander Skarsgard won a 2017 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday, September 17, and his Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman wasn't shy about showing him some love for the achievement.



When his name was announced, Kidman and Skarsgard shared a quick, friendly kiss on the lips in front of her husband, Keith Urban, and the internet immediately freaked out about the interaction between the onscreen spouses.



"Nicole kidman really kissed alexander skarsgard (her tv husband) on the mouth in front of her real husband lmao," one tweeter wrote, while another added: "No one was more surprised when Nicole Kidman kissed Alexander Skarsgard on the lips than AlexanderSkarsgard."

Another user wrote: "I AM SHIPPING THIS. A THREE-WAY MARRIAGE WITH NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN AND ALEXANDER SKARSGARD IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF. "

See more reactions below to the kiss between Skarsgard and Kidman, who won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on the series.

TBH if I was Nicole Kidman I'd kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips in front of my husband, too. #emmys — Kelsey Keys (@kelskeyz) September 18, 2017





Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband. pic.twitter.com/i0ohqInuR5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2017





Wait, Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kissed as he was walking up to accept his award?! #BigLittleLies #Emmys — rlaubenthal (@RLaubenthal) September 18, 2017





Good lord grow up people, Nicole Kidman's Alexander Skarsgard kiss was peck that lasted one second. @KeithUrban has done the same thing🙄 — Deb Meissner ♥☮♥ (@dgm2) September 18, 2017





That lip lock between Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard 😳🤤...and in front of Keith! #emmys — Erica Lombardo (@EricaBardo) September 18, 2017





Nicole Kidman just got to kiss Alexander Skarsgard in front of her husband Toby Keith can i be an actor too #Emmys — Carly Targaryen (@CarlyTargaryen) September 18, 2017

