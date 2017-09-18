TOP 5

Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard Kissed at Emmys and Everyone Freaked Out

By Us Weekly Staff
Well, that's one way to say congrats! Alexander Skarsgard won a 2017 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday, September 17, and his Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman wasn't shy about showing him some love for the achievement. 

When his name was announced, Kidman and Skarsgard shared a quick, friendly kiss on the lips in front of her husband, Keith Urban, and the internet immediately freaked out about the interaction between the onscreen spouses.

"Nicole kidman really kissed alexander skarsgard (her tv husband) on the mouth in front of her real husband lmao," one tweeter wrote, while another added: "No one was more surprised when Nicole Kidman kissed Alexander Skarsgard on the lips than AlexanderSkarsgard."

Another user wrote: "I AM SHIPPING THIS. A THREE-WAY MARRIAGE WITH NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN AND ALEXANDER SKARSGARD IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF. "

See more reactions below to the kiss between Skarsgard and Kidman, who won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on the series.







