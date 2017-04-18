A tough moment. Whitney Thore quickly breaks down in tears while visiting mom Babs in the hospital during My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, April 18, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Whitney racing to the hospital and consulting with her dad, Glenn, before entering Babs' hospital room. (Babs suffered a stroke and some seizures, and Whitney wrote about the health scare on TLC.com back when it happened in January.)

"I'm starting to feel, like, an internal panic," Whitney says in the clip. "I've thought about losing my parents, and I've always thought that when I lose them, I'll lose my mind, and I've always hoped that they would live into, like, very old age, and now all that could be gone."



Watch the emotional scene above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

