A fabulous bundle of joy. Whitney Thore shocks ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat with the news that she's pregnant on My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Tuesday, January 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Thore's awkward confession: "I have to tell you something — I don't want you to freak out, OK? … I'm pregnant."



A stunned Alehat replies, "You're not just f--king with me right now? … I don't know, it's just, I didn't expect this." He tells the camera, "You got to be f--king kidding me."

Alehat asks to see the pregnancy test, which bothers his ex. "Obviously, I'm telling the truth," Thore says to the camera. "I would never lie about this. I get it that he just wants to see it, but asking me just seemed offensive to me."

He explains to the camera, "I've had an ex-girlfriend tell me she was pregnant to try to get us back together before, and it's just kind of a scary situation."



Later, Alehat asks Thore what she's planning to do, and she gets emotional after saying she'll be having a baby, leading him to assure her he'll be there for her. "I was certain that Lennie was going to get up and leave, and I'm shocked when he doesn't," Thore says in a testimonial.



Last week's episode showed Thore's stunned reaction when she realized her former coworker Roy, who she had a crush on, is currently dating someone else.



Watch the clip above. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



