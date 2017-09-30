Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall used her social media as a way to clear the air amid allegations that her “demands” are the reason a third installment of the Sex and the City movies was scrapped.



After The Daily Mail reported that Sex and the City 3 would not be filmed because of her, Cattrall was bombarded on Friday, September 29, by disappointed fans who had been hoping for a follow up to Sex and the City 2. Cattrall, 61, tweeted, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [s--t] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

After some social media backlash, fans of Samantha Jones rushed to support the Sex and the City actress — and she let her retweets speak volumes.

The Mannequin star wrote “Amen…” alongside a retweet of a post that read, “Person: *applauds SATC for showing empowered women, in control of their own lives* Same person: *insults @KimCattrall for not doing SATC3*.”

Another person wrote, “Let Kim be. She doesn’t owe fans a third movie. The second was terrible as it was. And her projects since have been great!” Cattrall reiterated the fan’s thoughts by writing “Preach…”

She later encouraged fans to check out her new series: “Try @SensitiveSkinTV on @netflix Totally explores a woman & her world in her 50’s.”

As previously reported, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed during an Extra interview that there will not be a third movie, saying, “It’s over… we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Claire R Greenway/Getty Images

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the hit series, later alluded that Cattrall may be to blame when he retweeted the Daily Mail article and later wrote, “And that, is that. And sadly the reasons are true. Period.”

The actor also shared that he was “disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans.”

When asked on Twitter if the cast could continue to film without Cattrall, Garson replied, “Every cast member is integral, and all did amazing work, and would have in this lovely script as well. Nothing to do if one doesn't want to.”

Cattrall’s other former costar Kristin Davis, meanwhile, was also game to reprise her role like Parker and Garson. “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you,” the Couples Retreat, 52, star wrote via Instagram on Friday. “So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you!SATC forever in our hearts.”

Cynthia Nixon has yet to speak out about the news.

Let’s let @KimCattrall be. Let’s enjoy our memories of SATC; be excited for her new ventures. Want more Kim? watch @SensitiveSkinTV. — Jacob (@_jacob) September 29, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!