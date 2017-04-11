A '90s/early aughts dream! The internet is convinced that former couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have recorded a new song together with music producer Timbaland.



The rumors started last year when the pop princess, 35, revealed during a fan Q&A session that she'd love to collaborate with the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer, 36, whom she famously dated from 1999 to 2002. "Justin Timberlake is very good," she said during the August 2016 chat.

A month later, Timberlake was informed about Spears' comments and graciously accepted her invitation. "She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely," he told E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his Netflix concert special, Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids. "I'm accessible. Give us a call!"



After that, the speculation slowed down for a while — that is, until eagle-eyed fans noticed that Timbaland, 45, went on a liking spree on Instagram and double-tapped several photos of the former couple, according to screenshots shared by fans on social media.



At first, it appeared that the producer was merely reminiscing on better times. However, that same night, he hit the recording studio with Timberlake and fellow producers Pharrell Williams, Danja and Chad Hugo, all of whom have worked with both Timberlake and Spears in the past. Timberlake, Timbaland and Williams each shared photos from their recording session on Instagram with the same cryptic caption: an ellipses.

Fans also noticed that Timberlake's mom, Lynn Harless, recently started following Britney; Britney's mom, Lynne Spears; Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline; and Britney's longtime assistant, Felicia Culotta, on Instagram. She also liked a series of throwback photos of her son and Britney, according to fan screenshots.



