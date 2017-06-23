Worth it to keep! Fifth Harmony revealed why they chose not to change their band name following Camila Cabello’s exit during an interview with MTV News on Wednesday, June 21.

“It was obviously a thought, just because it was obviously a prevalent thing that there’s four of us and not five,” band member Lauren Jaurengui explained. “But regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn’t want to change the name.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While fans may have been pushing for a name change, the Miami native, 20, explained that it was never the band’s intention to do so. “It wasn’t our thought that was circulating,” she revealed. “It was like other people’s thoughts. The internet, like other people thinking that they know what’s up. But we felt like, within ourselves, no.”

Although five became four when Cabello, 20, left the X-Factor assembled girl group in December 2016, the remaining members are perfectly content keeping their original title. “Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew up with and we’ve worked for and it’s our brand,” Jaurengui explained. “It’s who we our, it’s our whole moment. It’s what we’ve spent five years working on.”

Dinah Jane added: “The fans named us Fifth Harmony. Now they’re the fifth member.” Fifth Harmony also included Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei.

Earlier this month, Cabello — who has gone on to have a solo career — praised her former bandmates’ new single, “Down,” which is their first as a foursome. “I thought it was pretty cool,” the "Crying in the Club" songstress told AMP Radio on June 15. “I wish the best for them, and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my own music.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!