Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Grab the popcorn! It’s that time of year when the TV networks announce which shows are coming back for another season and which ones are getting axed.



Many buzzy shows will be back on the small screen soon. NBC’s This Is Us scored a two-season renewal back in January, so we’ll be getting more clues about Jack Pearson’s untimely death over the next couple of years. Fox’s Empire was also greenlit for another season of fierce fashion and witty one-liners from Cookie Lyon. And it looks like ABC’s TGIT lineup will stay intact with Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder all renewed.

On the other hand, some beloved shows such as Girl Meets World and Doubt were canceled and may be searching for a new home (a la Nashville’s jump to CMT after ABC pulled the plug on the country music drama).

Check the list below to see the fate of your favorite show. We’ll update this as more shows are announced.

Renewed

60 Minutes

48 Hours

The 100

13 Reasons Why

The Affair

American Horror Story

America’s Got Talent

The Arrangement

Arrow

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Ballers

Baskets

Beyond

The Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods

Bob’s Burgers

Brockmire

Bull

Colony

Crashing

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Criminal Minds

Divorce

Drunk History

Empire

Falling Water

Fear the Walking Dead

Feud

The Flash

The Fosters

Genius

Goliath

Good Behavior

Grace and Frankie

Grey’s Anatomy

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hawaii Five-0

Hell’s Kitchen

How to Get Away with Murder

Humans

Imposters

Insecure

Into the Badlands

Jane the Virgin

Jeopardy

Kevin Can Wait

Legends of Tomorrow

Legion

Lethal Weapon

The Librarians

Life in Pieces

Love

Lucifer

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

The Magicians

Major Crimes

The Man in the High Castle

Man With a Plan

The Mick

The Middle

The Mindy Project

Mom

Mozart in the Jungle

Nashville

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Night Manager

The OA

One Day at a Time

The Path

Patriot

Portlandia

Riverdale

Red Oaks

The Royals

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Santa Clarita Diet

Scandal

Scorpion

Shades of Blue

Shadowhunters

The Simpson

Sneaky Pete

So You Think You Can Dance

Star

StartUp

Stranger Things

Supergirl

Superior Donuts

Supernatural

Survivor

Taboo

Tangled

Teachers

Travelers

The Voice

Westworld

Wheel of Fortune

When the Heart Calls

X-Files

Younger

Canceled

American Gothic

BrainDead

Conviction

Doubt

Emerald City

Frequency

Girl Meets World

Good Girls Revolt

Houdini & Doyle

Incorporated

Man Seeking Woman

Mistresses

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Outsiders

Pitch

Rosewood

Sweet/Vicious

Time After Time

Uncle Buck

You the Jury

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!