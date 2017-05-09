Grab the popcorn! It’s that time of year when the TV networks announce which shows are coming back for another season and which ones are getting axed.
Many buzzy shows will be back on the small screen soon. NBC’s This Is Us scored a two-season renewal back in January, so we’ll be getting more clues about Jack Pearson’s untimely death over the next couple of years. Fox’s Empire was also greenlit for another season of fierce fashion and witty one-liners from Cookie Lyon. And it looks like ABC’s TGIT lineup will stay intact with Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder all renewed.
On the other hand, some beloved shows such as Girl Meets World and Doubt were canceled and may be searching for a new home (a la Nashville’s jump to CMT after ABC pulled the plug on the country music drama).
Check the list below to see the fate of your favorite show. We’ll update this as more shows are announced.
Renewed
60 Minutes
48 Hours
The 100
13 Reasons Why
The Affair
American Horror Story
America’s Got Talent
The Arrangement
Arrow
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Ballers
Baskets
Beyond
The Big Bang Theory
Blue Bloods
Bob’s Burgers
Brockmire
Bull
Colony
Crashing
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Criminal Minds
Divorce
Drunk History
Empire
Falling Water
Fear the Walking Dead
Feud
The Flash
The Fosters
Genius
Goliath
Good Behavior
Grace and Frankie
Grey’s Anatomy
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hawaii Five-0
Hell’s Kitchen
How to Get Away with Murder
Humans
Imposters
Insecure
Into the Badlands
Jane the Virgin
Jeopardy
Kevin Can Wait
Legends of Tomorrow
Legion
Lethal Weapon
The Librarians
Life in Pieces
Love
Lucifer
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
The Magicians
Major Crimes
The Man in the High Castle
Man With a Plan
The Mick
The Middle
The Mindy Project
Mom
Mozart in the Jungle
Nashville
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Night Manager
The OA
One Day at a Time
The Path
Patriot
Portlandia
Riverdale
Red Oaks
The Royals
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Santa Clarita Diet
Scandal
Scorpion
Shades of Blue
Shadowhunters
The Simpson
Sneaky Pete
So You Think You Can Dance
Star
StartUp
Stranger Things
Supergirl
Superior Donuts
Supernatural
Survivor
Taboo
Tangled
Teachers
Travelers
The Voice
Westworld
Wheel of Fortune
When the Heart Calls
X-Files
Younger
Canceled
American Gothic
BrainDead
Conviction
Doubt
Emerald City
Frequency
Girl Meets World
Good Girls Revolt
Houdini & Doyle
Incorporated
Man Seeking Woman
Mistresses
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Outsiders
Pitch
Rosewood
Sweet/Vicious
Time After Time
Uncle Buck
You the Jury
