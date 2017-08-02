Netflix debuted the harrowing first trailer for Angelina Jolie's upcoming film First They Killed My Father on Wednesday, August 2.

The drama is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before heading to the video streaming service. Based on Loung Ung's 2000 memoir of the same name, the film follows the journey of a young Cambodian girl struggling to survive the genocide of the Khmer Rouge regime after the United States withdrew from Vietnam in the mid-1970s.

Roland Neveu/Netflix

The nearly two-minute trailer does not include any dialogue, but sets the stage by showing large groups of children soldiers loading ammunition. At the end of the teaser, Sareum Srey Moch, the young actress who plays Ung, stands in front of a building engulfed in flames.

Roland Neveu/Netflix

First They Killed My Father marks Jolie's fifth directorial effort, following A Place in Time (2007), In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014) and By the Sea (2015), the latter of which she starred alongside her then-husband, Brad Pitt.

The former couple's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who was adopted from Cambodia in 2002, received his first executive producer credit for First They Killed My Father. "It was a way for him to walk in the steps that most likely his birth parents walked," the Tomb Raider actress, 42, said of Maddox, 15, in her recent Vanity Fair cover story.

First They Killed My Father hits Netflix on Friday, September 15.

