Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear have revealed that filming James Corden’s "Carpool Karaoke" was not as fun as it appeared to be. The band was on The Late Late Show segment on September 20, and frontman Grohl described it to NME as being “a little uncomfortable.”

While it looks like the stars have a blast while filming the segment, the band’s guitarist said long hours contributed to their discomfort. “By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” he told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘This is halfway.’”

Grohl praised Corden but added that they didn't enjoy having to sing their own songs. “Oh, he definitely is [a music lover]. And he’s a very nice guy," the former Nirvana drummer said. "But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

Smear agreed, saying that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier.”

“I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why,” Grohl revealed. Instead, the rock band and the host performed the group’s big hits, including “All My Life,” “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly” and their latest single, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

They're not the first ones to say that filming the popular segment wasn't all fun and games. Britney Spears previously said things were also a bit “awkward” while filming her episode, which aired in August 2016.

“It was a little awkward, like, driving by grocery stores,” the pop star said in an interview at the time with radio station KTU 103.5. “People walk by, and there are like 18 cameras around us. This is just so awkward.”

The “Toxic” singer said that Corden insisted on playing her older songs “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!…I Did It Again,” adding to her discomfort. “Oh, my God, and he kept playing them. He put a wig on for it. Yeah, I totally went along with it,” the songstress, 35, said, adding that she has no hard feelings for the host.

“The guy was incredibly sweet,” she said. “I had no idea he has kids. He’s a teddy bear. I was like, ‘I just want to hug you right now.’”

