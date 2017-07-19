Who bloody cares? Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa is defending Ed Sheeran's cameo in the HBO series.

The British star, 26, finally made his long-awaited appearance during the season 7 premiere, which aired on Sunday, July 16. He played a nameless Lannister soldier who catches the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) as he sings around a campfire.

Helen Sloan/HBO

While some Westero fans approved of Sheeran's role, others blasted the choice on social media. "I’m a bit surprised that people have made that much fuss about it. To me, he does seem quite organic, in his own way, to the show," Podeswa told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

"The truth is, everybody on the show is famous now. he continued. "So it doesn't mean anything to me. It’s about, are they appropriate for the role? Are they doing a good job? And it was yes, yes, yes to all those questions with him."

Helen Sloan/HBO

In fact, Podeswa revealed that directing the "Castle on the Hill" singer was downright "delightful."

"He is a lovely person; he’s really down-to-earth. If you didn't know that he was a pop star or an entertainer of any kind, you would think he’s just one of the guys. And he is. He really just wanted to do a great job. He’s been acting for a little while; he takes it very seriously," he said. "And he was a real trouper, too. We were shooting in the middle of nowhere in Northern Ireland. He sat around outside with the cast and crew all day long, and just kind of hung out and was good-humored and lovely. He took direction well. He really could not have been nicer."

He added: "It is a funny thing because I really, genuinely believe that if you didn’t know who he was, you would have just thought he was one of the gang, effortlessly."

Sheeran, meanwhile, briefly deleted his Twitter account after the episode aired. Some questioned if it was because of some of the negativity surrounding his cameo.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!