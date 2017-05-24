The Great War has come. HBO finally dropped an official look at season 7 of Game of Thrones, and the war has begun.

In the official trailer, Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are rallying troops for battle while Jon Snow prepares for war in the North. Meanwhile, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) — and her dragons — are making their way back to Westeros and are determined to take over the Iron Throne.

It’s officially not just about winter anymore! Watch the sneak peek above.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

