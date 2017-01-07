Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Bon appétit! While most viewers of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8 will be enjoying the show from home while munching on snacks and dressed in their finest pajamas, more than a thousand of Hollywood's biggest names will be dressed to the nines and dining on a three-course menu created by Chef Alberico Nunziata. It takes 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers to serve the attendees of the show, the viewing, and the after-parties at the Beverly Hilton. And what will everyone be eating in the famed hotel's International Ballroom? PHOTOS: See What Cameron Diaz, Beyonce and More Stars Looked Like at the Golden Globes 10 Years Ago The first course is a "golden salad" that mixes roasted golden and red beets with watermelon radish, goat cheese, grapefruit and roasted pistachios, all served with a ceviche lime dressing.

The entreé is a delicious duo of Chilean sea bass and filet mignon. Celery puree and house-made sun-dried tomato pesto top the sea bass, and the filet will be served with 24-month aged Parmigiano risotto, mixed with wild mushrooms and broccolini flowers.

But you can't forget dessert! The Beverly Hilton's Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi has created a delicious dessert trio. Guests will savor a delizia, which is a traditional Neapolitan almond cake served with orange mascarpone cream. Next they'll try profiteroles filled with amaretto vanilla cream and topped with crispy, crunchy sugared almonds and chocolate sauce. Thirdly, the guests will finish up their dessert by sampling a chocolate gianduja crunch bar. Yum!

And it wouldn't be a glamorous award show without a little bubbly. Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the awards show, provides over 1,500 Moët minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006, and Moët Rosé Impérial magnums for attendees. They'll also serve more than 500 cocktails, created especially for the Golden Globes by home entertaining expert Olivia Culpo. It's called the Moët Diamond and is a twist on a classic Champagne cocktail, with orange liqueur, cherry bitters and (how fun is this?!) a rock candy stick garnish for added sweetness.

And in case you want to mix up Moët Diamond cocktails at home for your own Golden Globes viewing party, we have the recipe for you!

The Moët Diamond

• 3 oz. Moët Imperial Brut champagne

• 1/2 oz. orange liqueur

• 2 dashes cherry bitters

• 1 rock candy stick, for garnish

• Orange zest, for garnish

Directions: Pour orange liqueur into champagne flute and add cherry bitters. Gently pour in chilled champagne. Garnish with rock candy stick.

Watch the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. EST.

