Warning: it’s live! Gordon Ramsay told Us Weekly he’ll most definitely be censored on his upcoming new Fox cooking competition show, The F Word.

“I’ve been given, hopefully, a three-second delay,” Ramsay told Us at TV Guide’s cocktail party celebrating The F Word at the W Hotel in Hollywood on Monday, May 22. “So if any naughty f--ks fall out, they’ll catch it. I’m just hoping somebody’s finger’s on the buzzer that is quicker than me.”

According to Fox’s website, the show, which is based off the U.K. series of the same name, will feature foodie families from across the U.S. battling it out in an intense, high-stakes cook-off. In addition to impressing Ramsay, Fox explains, each team must win over the hearts and taste buds of the diners, celebrities and VIP guests whom they’re serving.

“It’s full-on,” Ramsay told Us. “We’ve seen MasterChef, MasterChef Junior as each individual, but we’ve never seen families cook together. So The F Word is all about fun, food, and family.”

Ramsay also told Us that he’s found himself in a bit of trouble for certain spots they've filmed. “I’ve gone undercover, I’ve snuck into restaurants, I’ve been naughty.”

The F Word premieres May 31 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!