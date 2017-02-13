The one and only! Adele beat out Beyonce for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys in L.A. on Sunday, February 12, but made sure to give the pregnant superstar several shout-outs throughout the night. Watch the video above!

The British singer, 28, first kissed her longtime partner, Simon Konecki, before she turned and yelled, “I love you, I love you,” to Queen Bey, 35, across the aisle in the Staples Center after she won Song of the Year.

Beyonce, who changed into a plunging red dress after performing in an elaborate gold gown and matching crown, clapped in the audience alongside her husband, Jay Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. The pregnant star, who is expecting twins, sang “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” off her album Lemonade earlier in the night.



Adele also shared a sweet moment with Celine Dion, who presented her with the award. Moments before, Canadian singer, 48, teared up when she recalled winning a 1999 Grammy for “My Heart Will Go On” with her late husband, René Angélil, by her side at the time.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

During her acceptance speech, Adele apologized to the crowd for cursing during her George Michael tribute. Earlier in the night, while singing a slowed-down rendition of “Fastlove Pt. 1,” she asked the band to stop and start over because she wasn’t happy with her performance and she wanted it to be perfect for the late singer. (Michael was found dead at age 51 on Christmas Day.)

“Thank you very much. Thank you. First of all, I really do apologize for swearing. George Michael, I love him,” she said. “It means a lot to me. So I'm really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

The “All I Ask” songstress then introduced her producer, Greg Kurstin, who she brought up on stage with her. “This record [25] and I had a very short attention span,” she explained. “And he would come to me in England and said I didn't have to leave my son [Angelo, now 4], and yet you would leave your son and daughter. So thank you for your patience with me and helping to create my favorite song I've ever done. So, thank you, Greg.” CBS then cut off Kurstin while he was speaking, which led the audience to boo.

Adele would go on to praise Beyonce when she won Record of the Year. “My dream and my idol is Queen B, and I adore you. You move my soul every single day. And you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you,” she said.

Adele then went backstage before winning Album of the Year. She gave a nod again to Beyonce, which made the “Sorry” singer cry. “I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyonce. And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyonce, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have.”

Adele is the first person ever to sweep all three main Grammys categories twice. She previously won all three for her second studio album, 21, in 2012.

