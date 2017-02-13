Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Katy Perry’s got rhythm! The pop star, 32, gave her first live performance of her latest single, “Chained to the Rhythm," at the 2017 Grammys Sunday, February 12.

Backup dancers dressed in white morphsuits rearranged the set as she rocked out to the low-key dance song. Perry and collaborator Skip Marley, late reggae legend Bob Marley's grandson, ended the performance hand in hand in front of a "We the People" message. Perry supported the release of Marley's latest single, “Lion,” on social media February 3, calling the Jamaican singer, 20, “the voice of our REVOLUTION.”

Perry released the track Friday, February 10, after three days of teasing her comeback on Instagram. The singer, who has been dating actor Orlando Bloom for one year, even set up a scavenger hunt to give fans around the world a preview of the first single off her upcoming fifth studio album. At the locations, which included McCarren Park in NYC, Griffith Park in L.A., Germany’s Mall of Berlin and Toyko’s Shibuya 109, KatyCats could plug headphones into a disco ball for an early listen of the lyrics.



"Chained to the Rhythm" follows Perry’s 2016 release “Rise,” which served as the anthem for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Perry — a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter — belted the inspiring song at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia July 28.



Along with new music, Perry debuted a fresh look at the awards show. She sported shoulder-length platinum blonde hair, which her followers first got a glimpse of in February 5 social media post captioned, “New life who dis.” Though she typically sports jet black locks, Perry has never shied away from trying new styles, having rocked purple, green and bright red locks in the past.

