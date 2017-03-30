Do not disturb! One of this season's most memorable Grey's Anatomy moments has undoubtedly been Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) getting frisky in a hotel hallway during the Thursday, March 16, episode. But the surprise hookup was not exactly a happy turn of events for all fans.



Slowly Reconnecting

The ABC medical drama dropped hints throughout that episode that Jackson and Avery were going to get back together during their trip to Montana. Indeed, the couple were shown FaceTiming their daughter and collaborating to plan a surgery, with the procedure proving to be a success — in more ways than one.

The surgeons accomplished a tough operation that had never been done before on a young girl with a throat tumor. Even though they have been constantly bickering in recent episodes, they actually came together to save a life. “We did it,” Jackson told his ex after they teamed up to perform a risky operation on a young girl with a throat tumor.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

The Hotel Heats Up

Following surgery, the two were about to part ways to rest in their separate hotel rooms. However, the small talk they exchanged in the hallway suggested they had another activity in mind for the evening.

“I’m just thinking about our track record in hotel rooms,” Jackson said as he approached his former wife. They started making out right there in the hallway, and Jackson didn’t waste time before carrying April back to his hotel room. The next morning, the two were cuddling on the hotel bed — sans clothes.

Sure, plenty of Grey’s fans were delighted by the twist, but others remain convinced that the reunion was a total mistake and that this won't end well, given the pair's rocky history. (The two doctors did not interact in the March 23 episode.)

Check out the tweets below about the controversial rendezvous.

Jackson is wasting all that deliciousness on April.😒 Ugh! #GreysAnatomy — Kenya Goree-Bell (@kenyagoreebell) March 17, 2017

April Keppner is loving and beautiful and Jackson doesn't deserve her #GreysAnatomy — Golden sheep noise (@Aubbahh) March 17, 2017

Noooooo I almost cried when Jackson kissed annoying ass April 😫😩😫 c'mon bruh, stay away from her #GreysAnatomy — Giovanni ♥ Nicole! (@GeEyeOVeAyNNEye) March 17, 2017

#GreysAnatomy Noooooo. I like April and Jackson with other people. Ughhhhhh. — Takeesha Pittman (@MizzPittman) March 17, 2017

April and Jackson are a thing again? Is that what happened? Because I refuse to watch if so. — ☥ (@iNYC) March 17, 2017

I have 3 eps of #GreysAnatomy to catch up on but I think I'll just cut out the Japril ep! *shrugs* — LM - (@Calzofia_RT) March 30, 2017

April and Jackson annoy me — Sultry Seductress (@Ms_BiAnCa_BiSa) March 17, 2017

Tell Us: Do you think the hookup was a mistake?

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!