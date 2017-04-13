Step down. Grey’s Anatomy's Thursday, April 6, episode suggested a potential romance between Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), which seemed cute at first — until fans had the shocking realization that the two are in fact step-siblings. Also, let's not forget that plenty of fans will forever be on Team Japril, so Jackson and Maggie potentially taking things to a new level was troubling for a number of reasons.



Totally Wrong?

During Thursday’s episode, Jackson helped Maggie cope with the loss of her mother by showing her photos the dying woman gave him. “You and I are kind of like family,” he said.

While the moment seemed touching and super flirty at first, fans were quick to point out that the two characters really are family, as Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is Maggie's biological father and Jackson's stepdad.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Japril Forever



Of course, it also goes without saying that many Grey's fans are diehard Japril supporters who were feeling quite optimistic when Jackson and ex April Kepner (Sarah Drew) finally reconnected at a hotel a few episodes ago. The pair have had their relationship tested multiple times and now have a young child together, so plenty of fans want the couple to finally figure things out.

See what fans had to say on Twitter about the unconventional connection from Thursday’s episode.

If Jackson & Maggie hook up I will riot & by riot I mean I will swear loudly at my TV. #Japril4Ever #greysanatomy — mendie m. (@bitchystarlight) April 7, 2017

When you realize Pierce and Avery can never be a thing because you realized that they're step siblings #GreysAnatomy #shondaland pic.twitter.com/wINeNc84TS — hanna.r.foster (@hannarfoster_) April 7, 2017

Okay I'm gonna say this ONE time. Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce are step siblings. Stop being gross, stop smoking meth. #GreysAnatomy — amrita (@santiagoskepner) March 24, 2017

No no no no no. They better not be setting Jackson and Maggie up on #GreysAnatomy . I will riot #JaprilForever — Laura Kish (@Laura_Kish1996) April 7, 2017

Lol I knew ppl was going there will maggie and Jackson 😂. .. nice try, but he is all April's 😆😆 #GreysAnatomy #Japril — #TheMorgans 👪👦 (@GHBonnieNClyde) April 7, 2017

If Jackson & Maggie get together in any capacity, I've gotta officially be done with #GreysAnatomy. Just no. Absolutely not. @shondarhimes — Hilary Smith (@mshilarygail) April 7, 2017

Jackson & Maggie are step sibling,, ya'll really pushing him to date his step sister #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/EHuV35I0fT — 🌸🌸🌹 (@PerfectlyAlly) April 7, 2017

Ok but like MAGGIE AND JACKSON ARE STEP SIBLINGS ! NOTHING BETTER BE GOING ON. I NEED JAPRIL #greysanatomy — Julia (@jmilagros19) April 7, 2017

I am not ok with whatever is going on between Avery and Maggie!! I do not cosign this!! #GreysAnatomy #averyandkepner — Liz (@krazeliz) April 7, 2017

Tell Us: Do you think Jackson and Maggie will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!