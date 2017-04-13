TOP 5

STORIES

TV

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans' Sex Theory About the Show's Newest Couple Will Disturb You: Read the Tweets!

By Alex Darus
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans' Sex Theory About the Show's Newest Couple Will Disturb You: Read the Tweets!

Step down. Grey’s Anatomy's Thursday, April 6, episode suggested a potential romance between Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), which seemed cute at first — until fans had the shocking realization that the two are in fact step-siblings. Also, let's not forget that plenty of fans will forever be on Team Japril, so Jackson and Maggie potentially taking things to a new level was troubling for a number of reasons.  

Totally Wrong?

During Thursday’s episode, Jackson helped Maggie cope with the loss of her mother by showing her photos the dying woman gave him. “You and I are kind of like family,” he said.

While the moment seemed touching and super flirty at first, fans were quick to point out that the two characters really are family, as Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is Maggie's biological father and Jackson's stepdad.

Japril Forever

Of course, it also goes without saying that many Grey's fans are diehard Japril supporters who were feeling quite optimistic when Jackson and ex April Kepner (Sarah Drew) finally reconnected at a hotel a few episodes ago. The pair have had their relationship tested multiple times and now have a young child together, so plenty of fans want the couple to finally figure things out.

See what fans had to say on Twitter about the unconventional connection from Thursday’s episode.

Tell Us: Do you think Jackson and Maggie will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!