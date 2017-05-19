An explosive end! A few doctors were sent out of the emergency room doors for good during the Thursday, May 18, season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) also broke some serious news to her new BF that will undoubtedly impact the future of their relationship.

Edwards Is a Hero

During a fire at the hospital, Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) was trapped in a room with 8-year-old Erin. The little girl suffered some serious leg injuries after a machine fell on her, and Edwards did everything she could to save her — even after they were rescued by firefighters.

Despite her valiant efforts during the emergency, the entire ordeal made Edwards realize that working at the hospital was not right for her and that she needed to focus on herself and see the world.

“You changed my life, Dr. Webber. You taught me how to take my past and find my path,” she told Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) as she quit. It seemed like the finale would be Edwards’ last appearance on the show, but at least creator Shonda Rhimes didn’t kill her off. That would have been too easy!

Hunt and Amelia Reconnect

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was shocked as he prepared to see his long-lost sister, but that wasn’t the only person he was reconnecting with. His estranged wife, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), was with him every step of the way, and the traumatic experience seemed to bring them back together.

“It doesn’t feel real right now but it will,” Amelia said to her distraught husband. He could not stop staring at her as she spoke and even grabbed her hand as the helicopter carrying his sister landed. It’s about time those two patched things up!

Minnick Gets Fired

Minnick’s one job during the hospital explosion was to alert the authorities that Edwards was missing. Due to her complete obsession with sticking to protocol and tending to patients, she forgot to tell the rescue crew about Edwards, which almost led to the death of Erin and Edwards. Even after everything was over, Minnick refused to take the blame, and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) could not handle it any more and fired her.

“I was taught right. Dr. Edwards certainly knew because she was taught right,” Bailey said not-so-subtly, giving Webber a shout-out while he was in the room. Finally, Minnick's gone! This will make her lovefest with Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) a little weird, without a doubt.

April Gives Pierce Advice — About Dating Jackson!

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) risked his life looking for Edwards in the fire, and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) both screamed at him for doing so. It was normal for April, as she and Jackson do have a child together, but it was weird that Pierce was so mad. The cardiothoracic chief apologized to April for being so harsh to her ex-husband, but April knew something else was going on.

“Jackson, he likes you. I know him, so I know what that looks like,” she said to Pierce. “I have a feeling that you like him too.”

Well, that’s awkward. It’s even more awkward because the two are practically step-siblings, but hey, let’s not judge. Kepner and Jackson did also hook up in that hotel room a few weeks ago, but it looks like those two won’t be getting back together anytime soon.

Meredith and Riggs Are Over!

In another series of awkward events, Meredith broke the news to boyfriend Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) that his fiancee, Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan), was found alive after being missing for a decade. He could barely believe it, but Meredith convinced him that it was true and encouraged him to go see her. After he got over the initial shock, the two hugged and yelled with excitement, which Riggs quickly apologized for.

“Don’t do that. Don’t apologize,” Meredith said, knowing this probably meant they were broken up for now. But Grey’s fans know that if it were Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) who were found alive, Meredith would have booked it out of there too.

Tell Us: Do you think Avery and Pierce will get together next season?

