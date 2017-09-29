Total bombshell! Grey’s Anatomy returned with all of the drama during the season 14 premiere on Thursday, September 28. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) was reunited with his old fiancée Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan) — who ended up totally dumping him after being separated for a decade! Plus, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) got some life-changing news. Here are the 7 biggest moments from the episode.

Avery and Pierce Are Heating Up!

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) made an awkward comment to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) last season that she knew there were definitely sparks between her and Avery Jackson (Jesse Williams). Maggie decided it was about time to bring it up to him.

“I hate when people don’t tell me things,” Pierce said. She joked the whole thing off, but you could tell she was actually into it. Jackson also tried to confront Kepner about it when he got home, and April broke down about the time they hooked up in Montana.

“It causes me pain, the way we’re doing this,” April said, crying. “I probably have to move out.”

Meredith Operates on Riggs' Fiancée

Megan returned from Iraq with a horrific abdominal wound, and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) offered to fix it, which is awkward because she never officially broke things off with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) once Megan came home. Meredith, through a series of surgeries, completely fixed Megan’s seemingly impossible wound, and eventually broke the news to Megan that she and Riggs had a thing.

“Nathan has excellent taste in women,” Megan said. She’s definitely not wrong.

Arizona Hooked up With Deluca’s Sister

After Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk) got fired last season, she completely ghosted her girlfriend Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). Devastated, Arizona did what many people who get dumped do — went to the bar. She met someone and they started hooking up. To their horror, Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) walked in and started yelling at Arizona’s hookup in Italian because she was his sister!

Despite Deluca scolding them, things kept heating up between the two. His sister even got a job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Riggs Gets Dumped

The entire Riggs and Meredith situation was completely uncomfortable — especially when she walked in on Riggs re-proposing to Megan on her hospital bed. It seemed like Riggs and Megan would become inseparable again, until Meredith found Riggs sitting on a bench alone.

“She thinks I’m still in love with you,” Riggs said, adding that Megan said she didn’t want to be with him.

Meredith, obviously overcome with emotions, stormed out. She did reveal to Megan earlier in the episode that she has only loved one man, and that’s Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Alex and Jo Have Sexy Reunion

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is still in love with Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). She took the Arizona route and went to a bar to drink away her sorrows, and ran into a dorky med student who is new at Grey Sloan. The two ended up hooking up, and Jo immediately regreted it.

“I’m still in love with Alex,” Jo said. “I choose bad guys.”

However, Alex ended up admitting to her that he hunted down her violent husband, but didn’t do anything to him. This was affirmation to Jo that Alex wasn’t as violent as she thought, and they ended up hooking up right in the hospital. “I swear to god I would never hurt you,” Alex said. Together again!

Hunt Cheats on His Wife!

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was torn up after his sister returned to the U.S. and kept undergoing risky surgeries, but Shepherd wasn’t there for him at all. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) returned to comfort him in his time of need. She was pretty peeved at Shepherd for being so ambivalent and not helping Hunt.

“You have a husband,” she said to Shepherd.

Hunt was feeling a connection with Teddy, and tried to kiss her after all of Megan’s surgeries were done. Teddy was not exactly happy about it.

“You’re married and you are conflicted,” Teddy said. “You are my favorite person on the planet. … Let me stay your favorite person for now and you stay mine.”

Shepherd Has a Tumor

Something was really off with Shepherd. She was making rash decisions in surgery and not even pretending to care about Hunt. Hunt thought it was some kind of psychiatric problem and urged her to get help, which she brushed off. That is, until she saw her MRI.

“Woah that is a beautiful tumor,” Shepherd said looking at the brain scan. “Who’s brain is that?”

Shortly after, she began to realize it was her brain on the screen and she was in disbelief. At least her irrational behavior has some sort of explanation, but this was crushing news.

