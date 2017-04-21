Paging Grey's Anatomy fans! T.R. Knight and Kate Walsh reunited in NYC Thursday, April 20, and took a photo to mark the occasion.

Knight, 44, attended Walsh's performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company production of If I Forget with comic actress Bridget Everett.

"O, my beautiful friends! @bridgeteverett and I got to see @katewalsh in IF I FORGET last night in NYC! She was brilliant, as was the production! So lucky I got to see it. I love these humans," the Catch star captioned an Instagram pic of the trio.

Walsh, 49, reposted the pic. "[Love] my @t.r.knight & @bridgeteverett & so grateful they came to see my show...also: no filter in the world can make me look less tired," she wrote. (Walsh stars in the recent Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why.)

Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC via Getty Images

The former costars played Dr. George O'Malley and Dr. Addison Montgomery on the Shonda Rhimes–created medical drama, which debuted in 2005. Knight's beloved character died in the season 6 premiere, while Walsh reprised her role in its spinoff, Private Practice, from 2007 to 2013.

Walsh opened up about her time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in December 2015. "I loved how smart [Addison] was and capable and how fallible she was. It made it a really fun character to play and Shonda's really good at that — at creating very multifaceted characters," she said at the time. "She and I loved working together. We had a great experience and that's always a positive. Doing something else for her — works for me!"

