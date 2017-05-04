Star-Lord and his band of misfit space cowboys are back! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 flies into theaters on Friday, May 5, for a second round of interstellar action, following its 2014 predecessor, which grossed $733 million worldwide. Us Weekly Video caught up with the stars of the superhero flick at a screening of the film in New York City on Wednesday, May 3, hosted by Men's Fitness. Watch what they had to say in the video above!

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Dave Bautista, who plays the hulking Drax in the film, is living out his childhood dreams of playing a superhero. “I wanted to be Aquaman [growing up],” Bautista says. “I know it’s an odd answer. Subconsciously, I may have wanted to communicate with sea life or animals somehow.” Guess he’ll just have to settle for talking with the Bradley Cooper-voiced raccoon, Rocket, in Guardians.

Capital Pictures

Bautista’s costar Michael Rooker also had superhero aspirations as a kid. Find out which member of the Avengers team he wanted to be in the video.

In a comic book world that includes the more stoic Batman and Superman, the Guardians are known for their humor. According to the cast, stars including Chris Pratt make sure to keep the comedy coming behind the scenes as well.

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, who plays Taserface in the movie, remembers one time the hunky actor made a surprise entrance onto the set. “One time Chris walked on set with an arrow through his head,” Sullivan says with a laugh. Though Sullivan may know where Pratt gets his comedic inspiration. “That’s an old joke, it’s Steve Martin. Stop stealing, Chris!”

NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images

Find out more from the Guardians stars in the video above!

