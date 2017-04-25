Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

It's the ex factor! French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry was spotted looking bronzed and chiseled during a run in his Los Angeles CrossFit class on February 9. The avid runner, 40, has appeared in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Calvin Klein, DKNY and Valentino, among other fashion brands, but he's best known for his relationship with actress Halle Berry, with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter Nahla.

The couple split in 2010 and, at first, shared custody amicably. However, criticisms and accusations began flying after a few months, leading Aubry to file for joint custody in January 2011. As the lengthy battle seemed to be drawing to a close, Berry got engaged to fellow actor Olivier Martinez and requested to move Nahla to Martinez's home country, France. Aubry fought to keep his daughter in the U.S. and won. A few weeks later, tempers exploded as Aubry and Martinez duked it out in front of Berry's home, leaving both men with physical injuries. The six-foot-two model ended up with an emergency protective order issued against him, but he reached an agreement with Berry after a few days.

Berry went on to marry Martinez in July 2013, and the pair welcomed a boy, Maceo, that October. Though the duo went through an estrangement and bitter divorce in 2015, they've been able to share physical and legal custody of their son without incident.

