And she's out. Heather Dubrow is exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County after five seasons.

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Dubrow, 48, told Bravo in a statement. "I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."

Dubrow joined the franchise in season 7 in 2009 and gave fans a look into her life with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, and their four kids.

The reality star further opened up about her decision to move on in her PodcastOne show, Heather Dubrow's World. "It wasn’t an easy decision," she said, via Entertainment Tonight. "I felt like I was at a tipping point, and just… it was time. But, it’s all positive and I wish them all the best… I will miss the girls."

Although she's saying goodbye, Heather is open to doing future cameos. "The door is always open," she told ET.

The news comes just two days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Dubrow's costar Meghan King Edmonds is also leaving. The 32-year-old, who welcomed her first child in November, joined the cast in season 10.

Dubrow and Edmonds previously starred alongside Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd in season 11.



