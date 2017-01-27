It wasn't the catfighting that drove Heather Dubrow to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County — it was her kids.

The reality star, 48, who announced in a Wednesday, January 27, statement to Bravo that she would be leaving the network's series after five seasons, later revealed on her PodcastOne show that her four children influenced her decision. “First of all, my kids. My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives," she revealed on Heather Dubrow's World. Dubrow has twins Nicholas and Max, as well as Katrina and Colette, with her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow.



The Hot in Cleveland actress admitted that she's "a little sad" to depart the iconic series, but is focused on the future. "I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore," she continued. "I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

Famous for her proper demeanor and expensive taste — costar Tamra Judge nicknamed her "Fancy Pants" — Dubrow often clashed with castmates including Shannon Beador and season 11 newcomer Kelly Dodd. Nevertheless, "I'm really gonna miss ... the girls' trips," she said on the podcast. "Before I joined the cast, I never took a girls' trip. Ever. I didn't even have a bachelorette [party]."

During her five seasons on the series, Dubrow and her costars visited Costa Rica, Ireland, Hawaii and Bali. "Of course there's drama and all that," said Dubrow, "but we laughed a lot."

As Us exclusively reported January 25, two-season veteran Meghan King Edmonds will also bow out of the next season, according to sources.

